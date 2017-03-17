Five Restaurants to Donate All March 15 Profits to UPMC’s Children’s Hospital Foundation

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch, the Pittsburgh favorite breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery, announced today that it will host a market-wide fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation on Wednesday, March 15. All of the day’s profits from five Pittsburgh-area First Watch restaurants will be donated directly to the foundation, which is the sole fundraising arm of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s children’s hospital. This all-day event is open to the public, and reservations are not required.

Friends and neighbors in Pittsburgh can visit any of the following First Watch restaurants on March 15 to support the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation:

First Watch – Century III, 5235 Clairton Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236

First Watch – Bridgeville, 160 Millers Run Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017

First Watch – Settlers Ridge, 215 Settlers Ridge Center Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

First Watch – McCandless, 9176 Covenant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15237

First Watch – Cranberry, 20424 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

“Pittsburgh has been a wonderful home for First Watch for the past decade, and we are so pleased to be able to give back to the families in our community in such a meaningful way,” said Chris Tomasso, president of First Watch. “The idea of supporting such a fantastic pediatric medical facility like Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh really resonated with our managers and staff at all five of our restaurants, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the foundation’s commitment to building healthy families in the Pittsburgh community and across the country.”

First Watch’s curated menu covers take an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings made to order using farm fresh ingredients. It includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The restaurants offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings.

The First Watch restaurants in Pittsburgh also offer options from the eatery’s Fresh Juice Bar – including the best-selling Kale Tonic – juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. They serve the brand’s exclusive Sunrise Select Premium Blend Coffee, made from slow-roasted, hand-selected, high-grown coffee beans from mountains across North, Central and South America, by the pot.

First Watch serves its entire restaurant menu covers seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports, a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News and a 2014 Top Franchise Value by FSR Magazine. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the U.S. with more than 295 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 195 First Watch restaurants, 97 The Egg & I restaurants, one The Good Egg restaurant in Phoenix and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

