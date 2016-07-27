An Introduction to Digital Signage

Purpose

What is Digital Signage?

Digital signage is a name given to any number of methods used to display multimedia content in public venues. Alternatively known as dynamic signage, electronic signage or narrowcasting, networks of digital signs have been deployed across numerous retail chains, banks, travel hubs and corporate headquarters to deliver informative and entertaining content to captive audiences and passers by.

In its most basic implementation, a digital sign consists of a playback device (such as a computer, VCR or DVD player) connected to a display.

Depending on the application, the display might be a small LCD screen, a

plasma display panel, or even a video wall composed of a number of

connected screens. With a number of affordable options available, anybody

with a message to send to their out-of-home audience can benefit from a

digital signage installation.

Making Digital Signage Work

The concept of out-of-home messages is not new. Billboards, window

treatments and point-of-purchase displays are widely used for out-of-home

advertising, while bulletin boards (both traditional and electronic), flyers,

faxes, memos, and email have been used to send corporate communications

and educate employees for decades. However, true dynamic signs first came into popular use with the advent of

in-store closed circuit television networks in the 1970s. With the widespread availability of affordable VCRs,

retail stores and corporate headquarters were able to play back pre-recorded content to their patrons and

employees, providing timely information and entertaining content. Soon, closed circuit networks would be

augmented (and in some cases, supplanted) with affordable TV/VCR combination units for smaller displays, and

projection screens and video walls for eye catching, large format presentations. With satellite distribution, it even

became (relatively) affordable to syndicate the same content to thousands of sites at once.

In recent years, several factors have combined to make digital signage a more powerful, eye-catching, and

affordable display medium than ever beforeñcontributing to its widespread adoption. Key factors include the

nearly ubiquitous availability of high-speed Internet access, new large format displays like plasma screens and

LCD panels, and new compression formats that can compress large amounts of content into small file sizes.

A modern digital sign adds several additional components to the traditional setup described above. The

controller, typically a powerful computer or media playback appliance, uses a digital connection to deliver a crisp

output signal to a digital display, like a plasma screen or LCD panel. The playback device uses a digital storage

medium (such as a hard drive or solid-state flash disk) to store digital content locally, ensuring smooth playback.

In many cases, the device can be remotely managed over the Internet to allow for content updates, schedule

changes, and compliance reporting.

Even the smallest digital signage networks can

benefit from remote management. Aside from

offsetting the costs of producing, replicating and

distributing VHS tapes or DVDs, Internet connected

signage devices provide network administrators with

the ability to closely monitor playback, ensuring that

the desired content is being displayed. Delivering

content over the Internet ensures that the content

arrives and is displayed according to the proper

schedule, eliminates errors in shipping and handling,

and removes reliance upon on-site personnel to

change tapes or DVDs (since these individuals are

typically not very motivated to perform such tasks).

Additionally, compliance reporting gives network

owners a complete record of what every screen has

displayed. Finally, user-friendly management tools

mean that people throughout the organization – from

advertising signage and creative services to operations and

general management – are empowered to change

content and generate reporting metrics.

More sophisticated remote management suites also give network operators the ability to perform near real-time

adjustments to every display’s playback schedule, enabling real-time marketing experiments, emergency

announcements, and even live content feeds.

What Kind of Digital Signage Should You Use?

Choosing the right digital signage technology depends on the intended application. For example, a digital

signage application for internal corporate communications would probably benefit from large, eye catching

plasma displays placed in common areas such as cafeterias and break rooms. Depending on the size of the

deployment, the network owner might opt for either local or remote management. On the other end of the

spectrum, a manufacturer looking to improve their point-of-purchase advertising displays might choose to employ

small, lightweight LCD panels in conjunction with traditional product displays in an aisle or endcap fixture,

managing the content centrally via a web-based interface.

Of course, budget constraints must also be taken into consideration. Digital signage applications that require

large displays have a number of options to choose from, including rear projection TVs, LCDs, plasmas, DLPs,

wall projectors, and traditional CRTs. Smaller signs are typically either small LCD or CRT displays.

Touchscreens are available for virtually any sized display, and can add an interactive component to an otherwise

non-interactive display medium.

Finally, though many digital sign networks start modestly, it is important to plan for the future. A network of a few

screens may be easy to manage by shipping and swapping DVDs. However, if that network grows to 25, 50 or

100 screens, this type of content management becomes much more cumbersome. Additionally, features that

may not seem relevant during the early stages of a deployment might prove to be essential later on. For

example, the ability to add or delete a piece of content on short notice might not seem important to a small sign

network owner until the necessity arises, often at the insistence of a large advertiser. Similarly, other business

opportunities may rely on advanced features like real-time scheduling or live content insertions. What’s more,

the availability of turnkey, hosted digital signage software can actually make it cheaper to deploy the initial

systems with full remote management capability – providing a solution that is affordable for today and scalable for

tomorrow.

Achieving Success with the Right Partnerships

When embarking on a digital signage project, you may wish to consult with firms that provide key services in

various areas. For instance, financing companies can help spread the up-front expense of the display hardware

and infrastructure over a multi-year period, so your company only pays an affordable monthly fee. Similarly,

skilled partners are available to assist in ad sales, system deployment, content authoring, and end-user support.

Who Can Use Digital Signage?

Anybody who needs to display dynamic content in a public environment can benefit from digital signs. While

retailers are arguably adopting signage networks in the largest numbers, the technology is also being used to

deliver dynamic messages to customers and employees alike in financial institutions, travel hubs, auto

dealerships, corporate offices, and other venues. Consider the following examples:

Example #1

A retail store chain looking to provide product manufacturers with an additional form of in-store advertising works

with an outside ad agency to place targeted promotions across a network of screens. By outsourcing the ad

sales to a professional organization, the store chain can continue to focus on its core competencies while helping

to ensure that the ads will be sold, displayed and tracked for compliance (proof-of-playback). In this scenario,

the retailer can utilize various metrics to determine the effect of the dynamic media on product sales – especially

when the digital signage software makes it possible to run different campaigns at each store. Integrating the

digital signage network into an existing co-op program can also prove lucrative for the store and vendors alike.

Example #2

A chain of regional banks wants to educate its employees on new products and services on a weekly basis, and

also provide advertising content and a live television feed to patrons during business hours. The bank works

with a digital signage consultant to assemble the network and supply it with content. The consultant works with

the bank to create the product information spots, which appear onscreen before business hours for employee

education. At the start of the business day, the network is configured to divide the screen into two areas, supply

one of them with custom advertising content supplied by the bank, and tune a local news station to the other.

Example #3

A corporation with a national headquarters and several remote manufacturing facilities wants to provide

employees with up-to-the-minute industry news, information on upcoming holidays and company-sponsored

events, as well as a weekly address from the CEO. Using a centrally managed digital signage architecture, a

network administrator at the home office can schedule each of these items ahead of time, and provide

customized schedules for each facility.

Getting Started with a Digital Signage Project

